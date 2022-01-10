Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins make a comeback as BTC teases reversal

- Bitcoin price shows signs of a bottoming process as it trades around the $42,000 level.
- Ethereum price needs to clear the 200-day SMA at $3,431 to embark on a 15% uptrend.
- Ripple price lacks volatility and has its upside potential capped at $0.826.
Bitcoin price is hovering around a crucial barrier moving sideways, suggesting a massive move could be around the corner. Ethereum is already showing promise of a recovery rally while XRP slacks around. Some altcoins are already swinging higher, showing strength and optimism.
Bitcoin price positions itself for a quick run-up
Bitcoin price has been stuck trading around the $42,000 level for nearly a week. The big crypto could form a bottom after it dips for the third time into the liquidity pool below $41,492. This swing low could trigger an uptrend that penetrates above the support floor mentioned above.
The resulting rally aims to retest the $45,678 resistance barrier after a 10% ascent. In some cases, the run-up could extend to $48,027 or the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around the same level.
In total, BTC could stand to gain 15% if the aforementioned bullish scenario plays out.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking good for Bitcoin price, a breakdown of the liquidity pool’s lower limit at $39,057 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. This development could further crash BTC to $30,000.
Ethereum price prepares for a relief rally
Ethereum price is following Bitcoin’s steps and is currently hovering around the $3,153 barrier. Although ETH has recovered above it, there is a chance it could slice through it to produce another swing low, completing its bottoming process.
This development in ETHis likely to trigger an uptrend to $3,629, constituting a 15% surge, closely following BTC. In some cases, the rally could break through the immediate resistance barrier and make a run for the $3,852 hurdle and the liquidity resting above it. Cumulatively, ETH could see potential gains of 22% if the optimistic scenario plays out.
ETH/USD 6-hour chart
Regardless of the optimism, Ethereum price needs to slice through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,431 to fulfill its 22% ascent. A failure to pull through could lead to a 6% crash to the $2,963 support level.
A six-hour candlestick close below this barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. This swing low could be the origin of a down move that pushes ETH down to $2,764.
Ripple price completes its downside objective
Ripple price collected the liquidity resting below $0.749 from the January 6 flash crash. Since then, the XRP price has been hovering around the same level. This consolidation could be a bottoming pattern before the downtrend attempts a reversal.
Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price seems to lack volatility, however, and investors should not hold their breath. Expect the uptrend to be capped at $0.823.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
If the buying pressure fails to push Ripple price higher, there is a higher possibility it will revisit the $0.705 support level. A four-hour candlestick close below this barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Such a development could take XRP price down to $0.604, where the buyers can attempt another uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. However, this development was a necessary evil required to collect the liquidity resting below it. Therefore, the recent downswing could be the key to kick-starting a new uptrend.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing. Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
XRP develops a rare bullish Japanese candlestick pattern that could return Ripple to $1
XRP price could return to a leadership position in the altcoin market if it can pull off confirmation of one of the most potent and rare Japanese candlestick patterns in existence: the Squeeze Alert. Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.