Top 3 Gainers Mog Coin, Hyperliquid, Bitget Token: MOG, HYPE, BGB lead as broader crypto market consolidates

- Mog Coin bulls defend the 200-day EMA support, triggering a strong rebound above $0.000001.
- High-performance layer-1 blockchain token Hyperliquid upholds its steady recovery above $26.00, with the $30.00 target in sight.
- Bitget Token is on the cusp of a descending trend line breakout as bulls reclaim the $5.00 key support.
The broader cryptocurrency market consolidates on Friday, extending a broadly stable trend after a nearly two-week rally, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and supported by heightened risk-on sentiment amid easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China. However, select altcoins among the top 200 cryptocurrencies, such as Mog Coin (MOG), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Bitget Token (BGB), are extending their gains on Friday, seemingly unbothered by the cooldown in the market.
Mog Coin bulls defend critical support
Mog Coin price was rejected from $0.0000013, the highest level since early February, after more than tripling its value following a breakout above a longstanding descending trendline around $0.0000003.
However, before bears exerted full force to trim gains, traders bought the dip, absorbing the selling pressure and igniting an immediate rebound above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently holding at $0.000001.
MOG hovers at $0.0000011 at the time of writing, up over 6% on the day. A daily close above the 200-day EMA would reinforce the bullish grip, encouraging traders to seek exposure betting that gains could edge higher above the most recent peak of $0.0000013.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator supports the bullish outlook above the centre line. At the same time, the MACD line's (blue) gap above the signal line (red) upholds the buy signal flashed on May 8.
MOG/USDT chart
Following the recovery from the short-term support at $0.000001, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.44 shows signs of a reversal into the overbought territory above 70. Such a move would mean a strong uptrend but highlight potential risks due to overbought conditions, often a precursor to pullbacks. Therefore, traders should stay alert and prepare for a potential drawdown likely to target the 100-day EMA at $0.0000008 and the 50-day EMA at $0.0000007.
Hyperliquid is on the verge of breaking key resistance
Hyperliquid's surge from the tariff-triggered crash on April 7 is still intact as it exchanges hands at $26.68 after breaching several crucial supply zones, including the five months descending trendline resistance, the former 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hurdle around $16.00 (marked red on the chart) and the seller congestion at $20.00.
The tailwind on HYPE appears to be holding up, with the MACD indicator lifting higher above the mean line, while sustaining a buy signal validated on April 9. A buy signal occurs when the MACD line (blue) crosses above the signal line (red).
HYPE/USDT daily chart
Despite the RSI indicator being overbought at 72.99, its rebound after retracing from a peak around 80 on May 10 signals a strong rally in play. While its upward movement supports the uptrend, it also signals potential risks, with extremely overbought conditions likely to lead to a sudden trend reversal.
Therefore, it might be prudent for traders to watch HYPE's price behaviour around short-term resistance to ascertain the uptrend's strength towards $30.00 and prepare for the possibility of a sudden pullback.
Technical indicators back Bitget Token's upside potential
Bitget Token's price is gaining bullish momentum on Friday, climbing nearly 3% to hover around $5.00 at the time of writing.
BGB sits above the key moving averages, including a confluence of support at approximately $4.58, established by the 50-day and 100-day EMAs.
Based on the bullish structure and from the perspective of the MACD and RSI indicators, the path with the least resistance remains upward. The MACD indicator flaunts a buy signal and green histograms, positioned above the mean line shown on the daily chart.
On the other hand, the RSI indicator is approaching the overbought territory after reversing the trend at 58.29, implying that buyers have the upper hand, and a breakout above the descending trendline seems imminent in the short term.
BGB/USDT daily chart
As traders seek exposure to BGB, they must also prepare for a potential trend reversal, especially if the token fails to break above the trendline resistance. Key levels to monitor on the downside include the confluence support at $4.58 and the 200-day EMA at $4.14.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
