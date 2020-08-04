Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $11,235.08

: $11,235.08 Current Price: $11,250.50

BTC/USD confluence detector has one strong resistance level at $11,525, which is highlighted by the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.

Ethereum

Open : $386.10

: $386.10 Current Price: $392.20

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $393 and $436. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, while the latter has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two. On the downside, the $351 support level has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.

Ripple

Open: $0.31

$0.31 Current Price: $0.3028

XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, the $0.26 support level has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.



