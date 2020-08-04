Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,235.08
- Current Price: $11,250.50
BTC/USD confluence detector has one strong resistance level at $11,525, which is highlighted by the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.
Ethereum
- Open: $386.10
- Current Price: $392.20
ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $393 and $436. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, while the latter has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two. On the downside, the $351 support level has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.
Ripple
- Open: $0.31
- Current Price: $0.3028
XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, the $0.26 support level has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.
Read our report to catch up on the latest highlights in the crypto world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink shines, ETH/BTC unstoppable
The global markets are under pressure again as investors are waiting to see of the new fiscal stimulus is approved. The European stocks are sliding down, while the US index futures also edge down.
All phases of Ethereum 2.0 will positively impact the network – Analyst
The anticipation of Ethereum 2.0 is continuing to rise as the activity on the network is surging. Kelvin Koh, the co-founder of venture capital firm Spartan Group, has recently said that ETH 2.0 will have play a key role in the growth of the network.
ETC/USD faces stiff resistance at $7.35
Ethereum Classic (ETC) settled in a range above $7.00 after wild price swings on the weekend. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $7.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
ADA/USD bulls remain in control as price goes up
Cardano successfully launched the Shelley hard fork a few days back and it currently has >620 active stake pools. These pools have a total of 2.74 billion ADA committed to staking. According to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.