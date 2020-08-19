Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD drops below $11,800 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,955.90

$11,955.90 Current Price: $11,773

BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level, each at $12,250 and $11,500. The former has the weekly and monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one. The $11,500 support level has the Previous Month high.

Ethereum

Open: $422.28

$422.28 Current Price: $409.15

ETH/USD has only one level of note, which is the resistance $435, which mainly has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.

Ripple

Open: $0.3027

$0.3027 Current Price: $0.2897

XRP/USD has a strong resistance stack between $0.2925-$0.2945, which has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve. Up next, the $0.2995 level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

On the downside, we have healthy support at $0.2825, which has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

