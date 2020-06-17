Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and ETH/USD hampered by strong resistance level – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,527.65

$9,527.65 Current Price: $9,403.10

BTC/USD lacks any healthy support level of note. On the downside, there are two strong resistance levels at $9,475 and $9,680. $9,475 has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.

The $9,680-level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band resistance-one.

Ethereum

Open: $235.40

$235.40 Current Price: $231.90

ETH/USD faces a strong resistance stack between $232-$234 and another strong level at $239. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $231.

The $232-$234 stack has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200. $239 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

The $231 support level has the one-week Pivot Point support-one, one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, Previous week low and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.1923

$0.1923 Current Price: $0.1922

XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $0.1983 and $0.19, respectively. The $0.1983 resistance level has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.

The $0.19 support level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, 4-hour Previous Low, one-day Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

