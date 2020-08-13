Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC and ETH lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,568.61

$11,568.61 Current Price: $11,699

BTC/USD is currently flirting with the $11,700-level.

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance upfront. On the downside, it has one healthy support level at $11,475, which is highlighted by the Previous Month high and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $387.23

$387.23 Current Price: $418.44

ETH/USD bulls finally managed to push the price above the $400-level. They also lack strong resistance levels on the upside. Healthy support lies at $392, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Previous High.

Ripple

Open: $0.2822

$0.2822 Current Price: $0.2886

XRP/USD lacks healthy support. The bulls face immediate resistance at $0.2915, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and 15-min Previous High.

