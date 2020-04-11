Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: Damage control begins after Friday’s bloodbath

Top 3 coins confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $6,873.74
- Current Price: $6,900.87
BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $7,000 and $7,200. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 100. In comparison, the $7,200-level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ethereum
- Open: $158.10
- Current Price: $159.60
ETH/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $160 and $168. $160 has the one-hour Previous High,15-min and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curves, one-hour SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 10. $168 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-da Pivot Point resistance-one, 0ne-day SMA 5 and one-hour SMA 100.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1878
- Current Price: $0.1892
XRP/USD has no resistance levels of note on the upside. However, the price is supported by a strong level at $0.176, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one, Previous Year Low and 4-hour SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
