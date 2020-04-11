Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: Damage control begins after Friday’s bloodbath

Top 3 coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $6,873.74

$6,873.74 Current Price: $6,900.87

BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $7,000 and $7,200. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 100. In comparison, the $7,200-level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ethereum

Open: $158.10

$158.10 Current Price: $159.60

ETH/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $160 and $168. $160 has the one-hour Previous High,15-min and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curves, one-hour SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 10. $168 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-da Pivot Point resistance-one, 0ne-day SMA 5 and one-hour SMA 100.

Ripple

Open: $0.1878

$0.1878 Current Price: $0.1892

XRP/USD has no resistance levels of note on the upside. However, the price is supported by a strong level at $0.176, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one, Previous Year Low and 4-hour SMA 200.

