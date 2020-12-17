Three reasons why Bitcoin could be preparing for a massive dump despite on-going bull rally

- Bitcoin price has hit a new all-time high above $20,000, and it’s currently trading at $23,000.
- There are three main reasons why Bitcoin is on the verge of a massive correction.
Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high of $23,800 on Binance reaching a total market capitalization of $432 billion for the first time ever. The total market capitalization of all coins hit $670 billion and everything is bullish. However, there are some bearish signs on the horizon for Bitcoin.
Investors should be extra careful with Bitcoin price
One of the main factors in the demise of the last Bitcoin rally was how fast it climbed towards $20,000. It seemed that Bitcoin had a much calmer run this time around climbing from $10,000 towards $20,000 in around two months at a steady pace.
However, the past two days have been extremely volatile and pushed Bitcoin price by more than 23% with a ton of trading volume. This is not a healthy push and could be the first red flag of the upcoming correction.
BTC/USD monthly chart
From a technical standpoint, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the monthly chart for the first time since the last rally. This is a significantly bearish call and it’s the first sign.
Although institutional money is now heavily invested in Bitcoin, traders should remain cautious. If history repeats itself, we could see Bitcoin experience several 30% correction periods just like it happened prior to the last all-time high at $20,000 in December 2017.
BTC Holders Distribution chart
When it comes to on-chain metrics, it seems that the number of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 coins has decreased significantly over the past three weeks, indicating that large investors are selling and taking profits rather than accumulating more.
It’s also important to note that a study performed by the Kansas City Fed that compared bonds, gold, and Bitcoin between 1995 and 2020 found that Bitcoin never acted as a consistent safe haven in comparison to gold and bonds which did.
️ The mentions of $BTC and #Bitcoin amongst #Twitter, #Discord, #Reddit, #Telegram, & misc. pro traders reveal that Twitter and Reddit are seeing the most hype generated around this historic all-time high breached. Watch the fluctuations here closely! https://t.co/DpRwLEirKo pic.twitter.com/q6aoclEUL4— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 17, 2020
Additionally, it seems that the number of Bitcoin mentions on social media has spiked over the past few days. This is usually an indicative of upcoming volatility and not necessarily a bullish sign, but rather an indication of a potential correction.
Even Brian Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Coinbase has warned investors that 'cryptocurrency markets rise and fall over time' and it's important to be on the lookout for volatility.
We believe that crypto is a truly game-changing innovation and, at Coinbase, we take a long-term view of the market. While it’s great to see market rallies and see news organizations turn attention to this emerging asset class in a new way, we cannot emphasize enough how important it is to understand that investing in crypto is not without risk
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price vertical blow-offs cannot be sustained, says trading veteran Peter Brandt
Bitcoin managed to finally break above $20,000 for the first time ever on December 16, touching $21,560 and seeing a ton of continuation the next day towards an all-time high of $23,800 on Binance.
If Tether falls the whole cryptocurrency market could go down with it
Tether, the biggest and the most widely used stablecoin in the market, may prove to be too big to fail. What will happen to the cryptocurrency market if Tether goes broke or gets banned by authorities? How will Tether's problems affect the bigger market, or will they pass unnoticed as long as Bitcoin is rock solid?
Cardano price faces one final resistance level before a full-blown rally towards $0.20
Bitcoin had a massive breakout towards $23,800 for the first time ever and it seems to be dragging the market with it. Cardano price is up by only 13% since Wednesday, which means bulls still have a lot of room to the upside.
Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract breaches $1 billion staked while ETH price aims for $1,200
The interest in Ethereum staking continues growing as more than 1.52 million ETH have been locked inside the Eth2 deposit contract in just one month. At current prices, this represents over $1 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.