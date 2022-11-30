- Ethereum development team announced that the Proof-of-Stake test network would come to an end by December 15-31 this year.
- Solana-based crypto wallet Phantom also expanded to Ethereum this week.
- Ethereum price recently reclaimed a critical support level which could initiate an almost 11% rally.
Ethereum will soon end the very testnet that began the journey of transition from Proof-of-Work (POW) to Proof-of-Stake (POS). However, at the same time, Ethereum’s reach is expanding to a wider user base as well. These developments could neutralize the impact on Ethereum price, which is looking to achieve a recovery.
Ethereum Proof-of-Stake testnet reaches the end of line
Ethereum’s development team, in a blog post on November 30, announced that the Ropsten network would soon be shut down. The POS testnet had been deprecated as infrastructure providers stopped supporting the network over the last couple of months. At the same time, validator participation also dropped and continues to decline.
Thus by December 15-30, Ethereum will shut down the vast majority of remaining active validator nodes. After this, Ropsten will officially no longer be supported by the clients or testing teams. Following Ropsten, the team also confirmed that the Rinkeby testnet would be next to be shut down by sometime in mid-2023.
Users and developers will have until then to migrate their applications to either the Goerli or the Sepolia testnets. Purpose-specific testnets have been the norm for the Ethereum community, where future EIP (Ethereum Improvement Proposals) upgrades are deployed to check for bugs.
However, this does not indicate reduced interest or demand for Ethereum. Evidence of the same can be found in the fact that just a day ago, on November 29, Solana-based crypto wallet Phantom announced an expansion to Ethereum.
Along with the biggest DeFi blockchain, Phantom is also set to reach Polygon. Commenting on the wallet, the CEO of Phantom, Brandon Millman, said,
“I think we really do have what it takes in terms of just being able to taste that amount of scale and understand what it needs and what is required to run a wallet from an operational perspective.”
Ethereum price preparing for a hike
Ethereum price noted a 6.47% increase in market value over the last 24 hours, trading at $1,286. The second biggest cryptocurrency is at the cusp of an upswing, but it would need to breach some crucial resistances to achieve it.
The altcoin already flipped the $1,279 level into a support floor, and a bounce off of it will push ETH toward $1,320. If Ethereum price breaches this critical resistance, it will be on the path of initiating a rally. This uptick would see the cryptocurrency tagging the range of $1,345 to $1,427, labeled as the Fair Value Gap (FVG), constituting an 11% rally.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
But if the altcoin loses buying pressure, Ethereum price could close below the immediate support at $1,291 and tag $1,277. Further decline would result in a retest of the critical support at $1,159, a daily candlestick below, which would invalidate the bullish thesis. Consequently, ETH could end up tagging the lows of $1,084.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price sees investors bracing for Powell late Wednesday with $0.44 in the cards
XRP price will see traders mainly focusing on the Powell speech later today at the Brookings Institution. With many questions being raised and Fed members contradicting one another, markets will be hanging on every word coming from Powell’s mouth to get a clearer view of what the path will be going forward.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
The European Central Bank (ECB) detailed its stance on Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency ecosystem in a blog post on November 30. In this article, the financial institution outlined the stark differences between regulation of digital assets in Europe and the US and that they should not be legitimized.
Solana price in for a surprise as markets expect Powell to bring out the reindeers
Solana price is at the cusp of starting the long-awaited Christmas rally. SOL could be seen jumping 37%, making it its best performance for the year.
Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
Bitcoin price has triggered a 5% upswing overnight, slicing through critical hurdles. Three on-chain metrics suggest that BTC might have bottomed and has kick-started another bear market rally.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.