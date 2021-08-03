Theta introduces TDROP to incentivize NFTs as THETA price eyes 30% ascent

- Theta price is hovering above crucial support levels, hinting at a bounce.
- TDROP tokens will be introduced to increase the rate of adoption and liquidity of ThetaDrop NFT.
- A breakdown of the $4.84 support level will invalidate the bullish outlook for THETA.
Theta price is currently teetering around a critical support level. A resurgence of buyers is likely to push the token to retest a stiff resistance level.
Introduction of TDROP tokens
Theta plans to introduce a TNT-20 token known as TDROP, a coin used to incentivize purchases on ThetaDrop NFT Marketplaces. The announcement details that this token will be targeted for launch on February 1, 2022.
Users can “NFT liquidity mine” TDROP tokens in addition to earning them via primary or secondary purchases through either the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace or a third-party NFT dApp that is built on the NFT marketplace smart contract.
The blog adds,
ThetaDrop users who hold a balance of TDROP will earn VIP benefits including early or exclusive access to NFTs, limited edition packs, unique offline perks and more.
Interestingly, TDROP will serve as a governance token for ThetaDrop and the NFT marketplace. This development will allow holders of this token to participate in voting and create new proposals to be voted on in the future.
Theta price look to retest critical level
Theta price rallied roughly 95% from July 20 to July 26. This exponential run-up was followed by a consolidation that is currently testing the $5.76 support level. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above the $6.44 resistance level will indicate the start of an uptrend and propel THETA by 17% to tag the supply barrier at $7.53.
While this outcome is plausible, there is a chance Theta price might drop below the $5.76 level and retest $5.25 before heading higher.
In which case, the climb would represent a 30% ascent to $7.53. A breach of the said resistance barrier will open the path to retest $8.09 and $8.78 in a highly bullish case.
THETA/USDT 6-hour chart
While things look straightforward for Theta price, investors need to watch out for a weakness in buying pressure that leads to an extended consolidation of the $5.25 support level.
However, a breakdown of the $4.84 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a retest of the July 23 swing low at $4.49.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for ETH over the last 13 days.
AXS price sows doubt, yet Axie Infinity has the swagger for higher prices
AXS price climbed 183.75% from May 21 to May 23, easily besting any previous three-day rally since 2020 and carry the cryptocurrency to the 461.8% extension of the April-May correction. Over the last ten days, Axie Infinity has fallen -6.23%, leaving doubt about the potential to continue ...
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON drops 27%, but any rebound should be sold
SafeMoon price shaped a descending triangle pattern since the May collapse, with the May 19 low of $0.00000261 serving as the horizontal support for the triangle. Finally, on July 28, SAFEMOON logged a daily close below the May 19 low.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP correct in time versus price as ETH remains unstoppable
Bitcoin price ends three-month decline with a compelling 18.35% gain in July while Ethereum price is working on a historic 13 consecutive up days. XRP price closed last week with the best weekly return since the end of April.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.