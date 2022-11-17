- The crypto market may appear to be in recovery but is actually still facing more possible contagion.
- Top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano are nearing their recent lows, risking further drawdown.
- Consequently, even some of the week's best performers - Chiliz, Lido DAO and Uniswap could face a pullback.
The FTX collapse wiped out more than $250 billion from the crypto market, bringing the total capitalization to $781 billion. As a result, Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins faced a massive sell-off. However, as more investors became aware of the exchange’s implosion, the markets found support and kick-started an uptrend.
Some altcoins saw a larger influx of capital or momentum, resulting in explosive rallies. While these gains can be alluring and additive, investors need to be careful as the big crypto posts an uber-bearish picture that could undo these gains quickly.
Chiliz price could be heading for a breakout
Chiliz price rose by more than 50% over the last seven days to trade at $0.223. This rise enabled CHZ to retest its resistance level at $0.233, which has not been breached in the last 24 hours. Moving between $0.213 and $0.233, CHZ could be looking at a sideways movement over the next few days.
If a bullish move follows, Chiliz price could flip the immediate resistance into support and head to tag the critical resistance at $0.256. If the buying pressure is maintained over the next few days, CHZ could end up in the overbought zone, resulting in mild corrections.
CHZUSD 4-hour chart
However, in the event that Chiliz price fails to breach $0.233 and dips, it would test the immediate support at $0.213. A breakdown from this level could result in CHZ testing the uptrend line as support. But any further drawdown would see Chiliz reaching $0.197 and $0.180 for support. If Chiliz were to fall below $0.180, the bullish thesis would be invalidated.
Lido DAO price needs a lot of support
Lido DAO price, whilst not observing a rise as significant as Chiliz, still managed to recover 34% of its recent losses. Trading at $1.22, LDO is currently indicating no clear direction as it is not only making gradual gains but is also vulnerable to corrections.
If buyers keep their activity focused on the altcoin, Lido DAO price could continue its rise and tag the immediate resistance at $1.32. The cryptocurrency does face an inefficiency within the $1.37 and $1.49 range, labeled as the Fair Value Gap (FVG), which could act as a solid resistance for LDO.
LDOUSDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if buyers pull back and Lido DAO price declines, it could slip to $1.15. This is the immediate support level, and losing it would bring LDO to $1.07. A daily candlestick close below it will push the price lower to tag the critical support of $0.99, invalidating the optimistic outlook.
Uniswap price is already on the way down
Uniswap price noted a decent recovery of 31% before sliding in the last 48 hours to trade at $5.80. Unlike the cryptocurrencies mentioned above, UNI has already lost a critical support level - the uptrend line and is right above its immediate support of $5.75.
If miraculously, Uniswap price bounces off the support level and retraces its steps back up, it could tag the $6.14 resistance level. Breaching that would be critical as it would also flip the 30 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) into support. Further bullish support would see UNI testing the critical resistance at $6.40.
UNIUSD 4-hour chart
But, if the broader market cues fall in favor of the bears, Uniswap price could slip to $5.75. Losing this support floor would lead to UNI declining toward $5.43, which stands as the critical support level. Any further drawdown from $5.43 would invalidate the bullish thesis and could initiate a freefall for Uniswap, which will prove to be very harmful to UNI holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Can Binance Coin price prevent an 8% crash after securing FSP license in Abu Dhabi?
Binance Coin price initially enjoyed bullishness from its possible acquisition of FTX. However, as the talks broke down, BNB, along with the rest of the crypto market, crashed.
Sam Bankman-Fried blames FTX collapse on ‘messy accounting’ as class action lawsuits pile up
As per FTX's former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda borrowed more money from the exchange than it had as collateral. SBF, along with Tom Brady and Steph Curry, has been named in a class action lawsuit seeking $11 billion in damages.
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
MultiversX (Elrond) Price Prediction: A sweep of the summer's lows
MultiversX (Elrond) price is declining in a free-fall fashion. During the third trading week of November, the bulls have yet to show retaliation signals. Key levels have been identified to determine where EGLD could head next.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.