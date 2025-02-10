These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments

Ripple announces a partnership with a Portuguese currency exchange provider to expand cross-border payment support.

On-chain metrics support XRP as activity increases and the count of holders rises steadily.

CoinShares files for XRP ETF with Nasdaq, joining the ETF race.

XRP eyes double-digit gains and a re-test of the February 4 high of $2.7874.

Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.

XRP trades at $2.4465 at the time of writing on Monday.

These three catalysts could drive gains in XRP

The top three catalysts influencing the native token of the XRPLedger are:

Ripple’s partnership announcement and expansion of the cross-border payments network between Portugal and Brazil using Ripple payments.

On-chain metrics that support a thesis of reduced selling pressure on XRP token.

ETF filings progress, CoinShares XRP ETF Filing with Nasdaq and recent updates from CBOE BZX Exchange.

While XRP holders await further updates in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal filed vs. Ripple lawsuit, the payments firm is focused on expanding its footprint in the cross-border remittance market.

Ripple’s partnership with Unicâmbio marks the first expansion in the Portugal-Brazil payments corridor. Other Ripple partners in the region include Mercado Bitcoin and Travelex Bank.

Rising adoption and utility of the XRPLedger boosts XRP demand and utility, supporting a bullish thesis for the native token of Ripple’s blockchain.

On-chain metrics from intelligence provider Santiment show a steady increase in the number of XRP holders throughout 2025. Active addresses holding XRP remain above the 2024 average, and the total profit supply has dropped, reducing the likelihood of a sale by the token’s holders.

XRP on-chain metrics | Source: Santiment

An official filing by Nasdaq shows CoinShares filed XRP and Litecoin ETF 19b-4 forms on Friday. The filing adds another participant to a race for XRP ETFs in the US, with CBOE BZX Exchange in the lead.

The exchange filed 19b-4s on behalf of Bitwise, 21Shares and Canary Capital to list and trade an XRP spot exchange-traded product that tracks the altcoin.

Nick Forster, Founder at Derive.xyz believes that ETF filings could continue to generate buzz but will have minimal impact in the short term. Forster told FXStreet,

"There’s some exciting news for SOL holders as the SEC has acknowledged Grayscale’s filings for SOL and LTC ETFs. This development sets a deadline for the SEC to make a decision by October 11. However, ongoing litigation regarding the status of SOL as a security means that SOL ETFs are unlikely to be traded until late in the year, or even early next year. This timeline delay means we won’t see a significant influx of institutional flows into SOL until this is resolved.



We’re also seeing a variety of other ETF petitions in the market, such as CBOE’s filing for an XRP ETF (backed by Bitwise and WisdomTree), along with DOGE ETFs from Rex Shares and Bitwise. Unlike SOL and XRP, the DOGE ETFs have the potential to be listed by mid-Q2, possibly sparking a revival in meme coins."

XRP could rally in double-digits

XRP is hovering close to resistance at $2.5238 on Monday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the XRP/USDT daily price chart is sloping upwards and reads 40. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows consecutively shorter red histogram bars, meaning the underlying negative momentum in XRP price trend is on the decline.

XRP could rally nearly 14% and test its February 4 high of $2.7874, a key resistance level for the altcoin.

XRP/USDT daily price chart

The $2 level marks a psychologically important price level for XRP, as seen in the XRP/USDT price chart above.