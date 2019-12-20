The world has no use for over 2,000 cryptocurrencies: Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse

- No one coin will rule the world, but the world doesn’t need 2,000+ digital assets, according to Garlinghouse.
- Ripple stays above $0.1800, unable to stir action in the direction of $0.2000.
The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, in his 2020 forecast, believes that the coming year will see the world’s leading banks offer, hold and trade cryptocurrencies. Moreover, the larger team at Ripple says that we will an increase in government-backed digital currencies.
An interesting quote by Garlinghouse states that 2020 will be the year of survival for the fittest. Some crypto companies will exit while others will thrive. He reckons that “The world doesn’t need 2000+ digital assets.” Garlinghouse continues to say:
While I don’t think there will be one coin to rule them all, it’s clear that if an asset doesn’t have a proven use case beyond speculation, it is not going to survive.
Ripple price update
Ripple has remained relatively unchanged since the last technical update on Friday. Movement is limited to the upside. At the same time, the downward correction has no momentum owing to the low volatility across the crypto market. Besides, the MACD is ranging under the mean line and features a bullish cross. However, if the bearish pennant pattern continues to impact the price, Ripple is likely to retest $0.1750 support in the short term.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls can’t wait for this wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin pushed against key support zones to the extent of testing $35.00. The break below the $40 support increased the volatility on the market. However, the immediate reversal was unable to reclaim the support and forced LTC to stay under $40.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns
Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95.
EOS Price Analysis: $2.45 support line is currently holding EOS/USD up
EOS/USD is on course of charting two straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price of the asset fell from $2.48 to $2.465 and has fallen further to $2.45 in the early hours of Friday. Currently, the price is sitting on the $2.45 support line and is negotiating with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.