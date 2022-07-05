- Bitcoin price recovers almost 5% at the start of the week.
- BTC prices could fool traders as the recovery happened with the US markets closed.
- US dollar strength kicks back in and weighs on BTC price, which could drop to $16,020.
Bitcoin price made an excellent recovery move on Monday, with a shy 5% in the books and breaking above the lows of last weekend. This is a tricky setup, as traders might be fooled by the idea that this jump in price action is the start of the rally. The week started with the 4th of July US holiday, which saw the US dollar unmoved and provided cryptocurrencies some room to move in as their main headwind was out of office. During early European hours on Tuesday, USD strength has kicked back into gear after a day at the beach and weighs on the recovery in cryptocurrencies.
BTC price is set to drop 20% if the US dollar advances
Bitcoin price got underpinned over the weekend with the $19,036 level acting as a supportive measure, making sure that bulls had an anchor to hold on to and start buying at. That resulted in a broad move on Monday that netted near 5% profit for BTC bulls. With the US on holiday on Monday, trading on Tuesday morning saw the US dollar returning to life after a long weekend and started trading where it left off on Friday, coming in stronger.
BTC price could see its gains evaporate on the back of that dollar strength, as cash gets reallocated from cryptocurrencies into the safer USD to withstand the current woes and inflation turmoils in global markets. Expect to see a return back to $19,036, with a squeeze on the bulls to cut their losses. That would trigger a spiral selloff, with Bitcoin price at risk of dropping towards $16,020 and losing roughly 20% in the process.
BTC/USD daily chart
With the US dollar move coming in this early, a pullback could unfold once the US trading session takes over. That would mean that the USD pairs give back its gains, and cryptocurrencies get a free lunch by getting a lift in the price action on the back of that dollar pullback. Translated into BTC price action, that could mean a test against $21,969 and a possible pop higher with prospects of trading towards $23,878.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
