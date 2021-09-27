Back in the 80s and 90s, when cryptocurrencies were just a dream for a few tech and corporate experts, a little-known start-up called DigiCash was born.

This became the seed of an idea that is now so well known that most people are aware of cryptocurrencies – even if they can’t explain the basics of how they work or the technology behind them.

In the same way that you don’t need to know the physics, or the mechanical engineering behind engines to drive a Ferrari, you can invest in cryptocurrencies without really knowing the first thing about the blockchain - or the way it all hangs together.

The biggie, of course, was in 2009 when Bitcoin came on the scene.

This event changed the landscape of crypto forever - and along with it came a new breed of people, from all walks of life, who studied, used, and traded cryptocurrencies – becoming experts and, in turn, sought out for their advice, their opinions and their thought leadership.

More than a decade on from Bitcoin’s launch there are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies with a combined estimated value of around $1.7 trillion.

Very few people have time or the resources to keep up with what is going on in this marketplace and which currencies are gaining traction - and which are falling behind.

It’s fairly easy to stay in touch with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether (the coin of finance) Binance, and lately, Dogecoin. It’s the other 9,995 that’s the problem.

New ideas are popping up all the time - there is even a brand-new cryptocurrency called “X-TOKEN,” which has just been released – and you don’t even need access to a computer to invest or trade in it!

It’s hard to keep up with it all – and, as we mentioned, this is where the “crypto social media influencers” come in.

There are a host of these crypto pioneers and thought leaders sharing their perspectives and market insights globally.

It would be impossible to mention them all – but the Finwit group on Twitter would be a good place to start looking.

We going to take a look at 10 of these influencers and give you a brief rundown on what they do and how you can find them:



1. Buterin - @VitalikButerin

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum founder, and one of the youngest crypto millionaires worldwide.

Buterin was also known as a writer and developer for his work on Ethereum in the Bitcoin community. He is also the co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine, a website.



He presently has around 1.9 million Twitter followers - where he is active. You can find him offering informative crypto and blockchain comments. On Bitcoin Magazine, he shares reviews, papers and other important cryptographic materials that are particularly useful to anybody who wants to learn how cryptography and blockchains work.

2. Ver - @rogerkver Roger

Roger Ver, known as "Bitcoin Jesus," was one of Bitcoin's first developers in 2011. He was a leading blockchain adopter and put huge funds in crypto start-ups such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Kraken and Purse.io. His is also recognized for being one of the first companies to accept cryptography as a method of payment.

On Twitter he has over 720,000 followers and his feed has become a useful source of the latest Bitcoin and crypto news and information, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash concerns, ethical considerations, and even occasional bits of the world's wisdom. What else can you expect from the man called “Bitcoin Jesus?”

3. Andreas M. Anthony - @aantop

A Greek/British technology contractor also known as Bitcoin and blockchain enthusiast. Andreas Antonopoulos is also a writer of books explaining Bitcoin and the blockchain business: The Internet of Money, Mastering Ethereum, and Mastering Bitcoin: Unlocking Digital Currencies.



He works on many social and digital channels. Apart from having a Twitter account, he operates a prominent YouTube channel, aantonop, where he publishes videos on Bitcoin, Blockchain and cryptocurrencies. These vids offer a detailed view of the sector and make an excellent starting place for newcomers who want to get to know blockchain and crypto and how they function.

He offers interviews, Q-and-As, and live-streams on the channel. He also provides courses and other materials, on his website, that help to boost your cryptographic education. In addition, the Unencrypted Podcast and the Bitcoin Podcast Talk is conducted by Antonopoulos on all the platforms.



4. Draper Tim - @TimDraper

Tim Draper has invested in Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter and Coinbase and is a well-known venture capitalist and founder of risk capital company Draper Fisher Jurvetson. He also founded a university for business, finance, AI, and cryptocurrency development and education - Draper University.

Also renowned for his Bitcoin price projections and his outspoken advocacy of his digital currency in particular.

Draper offers his thoughts on Bitcoin, cryptography and digital currencies on his Twitter account, which has about 185,000 followers.



5. Charlie Lee - @Lite

Litecoin founder and former engineering manager of Coinbase, Charlie Lee has almost a million Twitter followers who have made him one of the most prominent thinkers and crypto gurus.

Lee gives the newest news about Litecoin and Litecoin Foundation and the most recent articles concerning crypto on his Twitter account. Sometimes he offers memoirs and comic strips that depict more approachable and cheerful crypto news and concerns.

Lee just joined BTCS Inc. as one of the most reputable sources of information about cryptography and how it works.



6. Pompliano - @APompliano

Anthony Pompliano is one of the most active influencers on many platforms, with over 930,000 followers. He is one of the pioneers of Bitcoin and is a founder and partner of a hedge fund specializing in digital assets and blockchain technologies.

In addition, he operates a YouTube channel called Anthony Pompliano, posting Bitcoin videos and cryptographic debates, podcasts, interviews and business, tech and financial explanations. Pompliano also has a newsletter entitled "The Pomp Letter" which offers an analysis on many industries like finance and technology. It is an everyday newsletter.

7. Erik Voorhees – @ErikVoorhees

Known as the creator and chairman of ShapeShift, Voorhees, started Coinapult, a Bitcoin wallet, and is one of the world's top crypto-exchange platforms.

With his knowledge of Bitcoin and crypto, he is known for his entrepreneurship and as one of the leading voices in digital currency and blockchain. With his 480,000 followers, he regularly offers his expertise on Twitter. He is also on Medium for Bitcoin and ShapeShift articles.



8. Vays Tone - @ToneVays

Tone Vays is a champion of financial liberty through crypto technology. He is a blockchain consultant and manages channels on many internet platforms including Instagram, YouTube and ToneVays.com - his own website. His well-regarded YouTube channel features lots of videos that address Bitcoin, including Bitcoin Trading, Bitcoin legislation, and Bitcoin News as an independent content producer.

On Twitter he has over 240,000 followers and gives Bitcoin updates, projections, and studies in Bitcoin and cryptography.

9. John McAfee - @official cupboard

Sadly, John died recently, in suspicious circumstances - but we thought he deserved a posthumous honorable mention.

Yes, he's the same man that founded the famed McAfee Antivirus protection program. Since that time John McAfee went to cryptography and turned to Twitter to give his insights and his take on many of the advancements in the crypto business.

You can discover his updates and comments on many other topics, including crypto, on the social media site, where he had a million followers. Sometimes, he makes some strange pieces and amusing comments with his worldly knowledge of internet happenings.



10. Tech Ivan - @IvanOnTech

Ivan Liljeqvist is Swedish, also called “Ivan on Tech.”

He works on a number of internet sites, such as Instagram and Facebook. On Twitter, he has 268,000 supporters, with whom he regularly posts hilarious cryptography and Bitcoin and Ethereum updates.

Ivan on Tech has a YouTube channel that uploads videos for cryptographic interviews, analysis, debates, and live discussions.

11. Bonus - Elon Musk - @elonmusk

No list of crypto influences would be complete without this guy would it?

Elon Musk - the founder of PayPal and Space X needs no introduction.

His commentaries and ideas on all things crypto – but especially Bitcoin, and Dogecoin (which he promoted after learning it was a joke) have actually moved markets – and not in a small way.

Hanging on his every digital word are a loyal troop of some 58.3 million followers!

To put this in perspective, this is around 1/5 of the total population of the United States.

Musk has a vast array of resources at his disposal and is right at the forefront of crypto technology and where everything is headed.

You ignore Musk's musings at your peril.

As you can see from the list, there is a massive knowledge bank of people who are right at the sharp end of crypto, the blockchain, AI, and all things related to the advance in digital technology.

Check out and follow the 11 people we mentioned and you won't go far wrong in your crypto investing adventure.