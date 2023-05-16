Pressure on zero-yield generating bank deposits is expected to continue, which makes Ether (ETH) yields more attractive, Bernstein said in a research report on Monday.
Currently, the flight is from bank deposits to the U.S. Treasury money markets, but as the ether yield economy becomes more mainstream, “it is hard not see more demand for ETH deposits and ETH yields,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote.
Bernstein notes that in the “hierarchy of yields,” money market yields at peak rates are the obvious choice for investors, but these are in U.S. dollars, a fiat currency base.
Ether holders are seeing nearly one month waiting period for setting up as network validators on Ethereum.
“Any hard landing leading to a decline in rates and USD debasement would immediately make ETH yields in ETH terms extremely attractive,” the note said. Ether yield is denominated in ETH, and the cryptocurrency continues to remain deflationary, the note added.
These yields are directly linked to Ethereum ecosystem activity, which continues to see increased adoption from both retail and institutional investors, the analysts wrote.
“The new crypto crypto cycle will be about yield this time,” the report said. Banks make money by not sharing yields with savers, “Ethereum shares all that it makes with stakers and does not dilute its monetary policy,” the report added.
Ether staking trends post the Shanghai upgrade have beaten expectations, Bernstein said, with the amount of ether staked as a percentage of total ETH reaching around 15%, an increase of 2% since the upgrade, addressing any concerns of a supply overhang.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ETH’s “smartest holders” could be hinting at a 25% crash in Ethereum price
Ethereum price drawdown came to a halt earlier this week as the crypto market has receded from greed to return to a neutral state. This is also resulting in a slower recovery being expected out of altcoins since Bitcoin’s dominance is still high.
Cosmos price trades in a clear downtrend with 5% losses in sight
Cosmos (ATOM) price has displayed considerable volatility since mid-April, recording massive losses as investors saw all the gains made during the first half of the fourth months slip through their fingers.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000. On May 15, DOGE network transactions surpassed Bitcoin and Litecoin, setting a new record.
BlockFi plans to generate enough value for creditors and conclude the Chapter 11 cases
BlockFi crypto lender, now bankrupt, has resolved to liquidate its cryptocurrency lending platform on the grounds that this is the best way to generate enough value for its creditors.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.