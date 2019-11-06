The largest bank in South Korea enters the crypto world
- KB Koomin is set to potentially enter the world of blockchain in a newly signed partnership.
- The largest bank in South Korea will be working with Atomrigs Lab a blockchain technology company.
Local news outlet in South Korea, BusinessKorea, has reported that KB Kookmin Bank has put pen to paper on an agreement with cryptocurrency firm Atomrigs Lab.
Atomrigs is also based in South Korea, they work on blockchain technology which is specifically designed for the financial services industry. Additionally, the financial technology firm is working on cryptocurrency security solutions.
It does strongly suggest that the South Korean bank, KB Kookmin is planning on entering the custodial space within the cryptocurrency market.
In terms of the agreement, it means they will be potentially working on several different projects.
