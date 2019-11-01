- Bitcoin (BTC) stays above SMA200 daily amid short-term downside correction.
- Altcoins are a mixed picture during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours. Bitcoin is nursing small losses, while some major altcoins out of top-20 attempt growth from 1% to 8%. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $244 billion from $245 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume is registered at $85 billion down from $88 this time on Wednesday; Bitcoin's market share is 67.4%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD bottomed at $8,995 on October 30, but managed to recover above $9,000 handle. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,091, down less than 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily located on approach to $9,000 cremates a strong support for BTC. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,700 (SMA50).
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.7 billion, has lost 1.5% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $181.65, off the recent high of $183.10 touched during early Asian hours. Looking technically, ETH/USD managed to recover above $180.00 after a short-lived sell-off on Thursday. This development bodes well for ETH bulls in the long run.
Ripple’s XRP is moving towards the next critical support at $0.2900. The third digital coin with the current market value of $12.9 has lost about 1% of its value on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Friday. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2915.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: $8,400 could be tested before a rally to $10,000
Bitcoin is hovering above $9,100 on Friday in the course of the European session. Following the rejection at $9,500 earlier this week, Bitcoin has had an affinity for levels around $9,000. The consolidation in a tight range between $9,000 ...
Stellar stands out in a bearish market after gaining 8%
Stellar is defiantly bullish on Friday at the beginning of the European session. The digital asset has spiked over 8% on the day following a correction above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart.
Bitcoin Cash consolidates in a flag formation as market volatility increases
BCH/USD has gone down from $283.55 to $280.50 in the early hours of Friday as the bears remain in control of the market. The price had crept above the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was overvalued.
Litecoin stalls after a perfect falling wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin price is back under $60, although the recent recovery movement touched $64.81 (short-term supply zone). The recovery followed a general uptrend in the market mainly driven by the king of cryptos, Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.