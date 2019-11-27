The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin sits above $7,000 as the trading range is narrowing

- Bitcoin (BTC) is trading marginally above $7,000 during early Asian hours.
- Altcoins retain range-bound bias amid low trading activity.
Cryptocurrency market recovery stalled. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are mostly range-bound during early Asian hours. The market is a mixture of red and green, as there are no clear price patterns at the moment. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $196 billion unchanged from this time on Tuesday; an average daily trading volume decreased to $66 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.2%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has settled above $7,000 to trade at $7,070 at the time of writing. The first digital asset has stayed in a tight range since Tuesday as the recovery stalled on approach to $7,350 resistance. Currently, the nearest support comes at psychological $7,000, reinforced by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. A sustainable move above this barrier will trigger further sell-off towards $6,800.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum is hovering above $145.00, off the intraday high registered at $148.90. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $16 billion, has lost over 1.3% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours. ETH/USD is supported by $144.00 with the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band located below this handle. An initial resistance is created by the daily high and upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $149.00
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP topped at $0.2242 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2180 by press time. SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour limited XRP's recovery and pushed in back within the short-term downside trend. While the coin has gained nearly 1% on a day-to-day basis, it is still down as compared to the levels registered at the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
