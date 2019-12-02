- Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline after staying in a range during the weekend.
- Altcoins are moving in sync with the first digital currency.
The cryptocurrency market has been sidelined during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are moving inside the ranges after a volatile week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $202 billion unchanged from this time on Sunday; an average daily trading volume decreased to $58 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.4%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD bulls faced stiff resistance at $7,900. The coin came close to the barrier twice but failed to break higher. This resistance is reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. Once it is broken, $8,000 will come int focus. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,280 at the time of writing, down 1.4% since the beginning of the day, and unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum is trading at $148.30, off the recent high registered at $158.05. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $16.6 billion, lost nearly 2% of its value since the beginning of the day. Ethereum's further upside is limited by a psychological $155.00, while the ultimate resistance is located on the approach to $160.00 (the lower line of the previous consolidation range). The initial support comes at Sunday's low of $146.26.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP topped at $0.2326 on November 30. Since that time, the third digital coin with the market value of $9.6 billion retreated to $0.2220. XRP/USD is moving in sync with the market. The nearest support is located at a psychological $0.2200. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2100.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin resumes the decline, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market has been sidelined during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are moving inside the ranges after a volatile week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $202 billion.
XRP/USD range resistance must come down
Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range. The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Ripple defends falling channel support, but ...
NEO Price Analysis: NEO bears threaten a breakthrough below DMA100
NEO, the 19th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $653 million, recovered from the recent bottom of $8.40 (November 25). However, the recovery stopped short of $10.00 on November 29.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sends bearish signals as bulls surrender $150.00
ETH/USD dropped to $147.14 during early Asian hours before recovering to $148.60 by press time. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.1 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.