- Bitcoin (BTC) is glued t0 $7,450 during early Friday hours.
- Altcoins are green, gaining from 1% to 16% on a day-to-day basis.
The cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery, however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are still well below the levels registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $205 billion, down from $202 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume dropped to $57 billion from $81 this time on Wednesday; Bitcoin's market share dropped to 65.6%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has been range-bound during early Asian hours. The first digital coin is confined to a narrow range limited by $7,424 on the downside and $7,466 on the upside. Meanwhile, we will need to see a sustainable move above at least $8,000 for the upside to gain traction. The nearest support now comes at $7,400. Once it is out if the way the sell-off may continue towards $7,000.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.6 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $162.11, off the intraday low of $160.78. Looking technically, ETH/USD needs to recovered above $163.00 ( the upper line of fone-hour Bollinger Band) to mitigate an initial bearish pressure.
Ripple’s XRP is one of the best-performing altcoins. XRP/USD has gained 2.6% to trade at $0.2780 by press time. While the upside momentum has faded away on approach to $0.2800, the short-term picture remains bullish as long as the price stays above $0.2700 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
