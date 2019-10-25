Bitcoin (BTC) is glued t0 $7,450 during early Friday hours.

Altcoins are green, gaining from 1% to 16% on a day-to-day basis.

The cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery, however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are still well below the levels registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $205 billion, down from $202 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume dropped to $57 billion from $81 this time on Wednesday; Bitcoin's market share dropped to 65.6%.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD has been range-bound during early Asian hours. The first digital coin is confined to a narrow range limited by $7,424 on the downside and $7,466 on the upside. Meanwhile, we will need to see a sustainable move above at least $8,000 for the upside to gain traction. The nearest support now comes at $7,400. Once it is out if the way the sell-off may continue towards $7,000.



Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.6 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $162.11, off the intraday low of $160.78. Looking technically, ETH/USD needs to recovered above $163.00 ( the upper line of fone-hour Bollinger Band) to mitigate an initial bearish pressure.



Ripple’s XRP is one of the best-performing altcoins. XRP/USD has gained 2.6% to trade at $0.2780 by press time. While the upside momentum has faded away on approach to $0.2800, the short-term picture remains bullish as long as the price stays above $0.2700 support.