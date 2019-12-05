The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls try to regain control

- Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the previous range after a bout of volatility.
- Altcoins are moving in sync with the first digital currency.
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a short period of wild volatility on Wednesday. Bitcoin and all major attempt a recovery after a sharp sell-off. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $196 billion from $194 billion this time on Wednesday; an average daily trading volume stayed reached $67 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.9%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD hit the area above $7,700 on Wednesday; however, the upside movement proved to be unsustainable as the coin has returned to $7,300 by the time of writing. The local support is created by the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel at $7,100. It is followed by a psychological $7,000. The recovery may be limited by $7,330 (a confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average), SMA100 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on 1-hour chart).
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum spiked to $153.15 on Wednesday only to return to the area below $146.00 on Thursday. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $15.7 billion, has barely changed in recent 24 hours. The initial support awaits us on approach to $143.00 (the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band), the resistance is created by $147.30 ( SMA50 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on 1-hour chart).
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP topped at $0.2263 amid wild Wednesday rally on the cryptocurrency markets, At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2150, unchanged in recent 24 hours. A strong support is created by psychological $0.2100. This area is reinforced by the lower line of the Bollinger Band on 1-hour chart. A sustainable move below $0.2100 may lead to a sell-off towards November 25 low at $0.2014.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls try to regain control
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a short period of wild volatility on Wednesday. Bitcoin and all major attempt a recovery after a sharp sell-off.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD has fallen by 10.25% over the last five days
NEO/USD has fallen from $9.75 to $8.75, dropping by 10.25% over the last five days. The daily price is trending in a downwards channel formation and floating below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The RSI indicator is around 36.
BCH/USD bullish/bearish scenarios in the near term
Bitcoin Cash is still battered by the selloff that continues to dominate the cryptocurrency market since the week began. Besides the trading last week culminated in losses on Friday when BTC corrected from highs around $228 to levels close to $220. The selloff extended through the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.