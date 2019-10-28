Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $9,600, still below SMA100 daily.

Altcoins are gaining ground with NEO and TRON leading the pack.

Green shoots are everywhere in the market. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are demonstrating strong gains from 2% to 26%. Notably, NEO and TRON are the best-performing assets out of top-20 as both coins have gained over 26% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization is registered at $253 billion from $242 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume increased to $116 billion from $99 this time on Sunday; Bitcoin's market share decreased to 68.2%.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD topped at $9,938 during early Asian hours before retreating to $9,600 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, the first digital coin is still 5% high from this time on Sunday, moving within a short-term bullish trend. Notably, BTC cannot sustainably break above SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart (currently at $9,650). Once it happens, $10,000 will come into focus. This resistance is strengthened by the recent high and the middle line of a weekly Bollinger Band on approach.



Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20 billion, has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $185.00, off the intraday high of $190.19. Looking technically, ETH/USD a sustainable recovery above $180.00 improves the short-term picture and signals the price may continue moving upwards with the next bullish aim at $190.00.



Ripple’s XRP has made its way above $0.3000 during early Asian hours on Monday. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.3010. The third digital coin with the current market value of $12.9 has gained $1.75 on a day-to-day basis, though the bullish breakthrough above $0.3000 still needs to be confirmed.