- Tezos price action differed from most of the altcoins as the token did not witness a drawdown in the last few days.
- MACD and RSI indicate the potential of a recovery that would push XTZ back up to $0.883.
- Falling through the support of $0.711 would invalidate the bullish thesis, bringing the altcoin close to a four-year low of $0.598.
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery, provided it can maintain its presence above this key support level.
Tezos price could light a green path
Tezos price trading at $0.714 has kept itself restricted to a sideways movement over the last couple of days, sitting just above the support level at $0.711. XTZ has retested this support level for the second time this year after bouncing off of it back in March, after which the altcoin noted a recovery.
Although a similar outcome may not be the case this time around, the altcoin is certainly set up for a recovery. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting in the oversold zone below the 30.0 mark. The altcoin has dipped into this zone only for the second time this year, with the last time being at the beginning of 2023, following which XTZ noted a rise. As is, the oversold zone is synonymous with recovery.
Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is still observing a bearish crossover. However, the histogram is exhibiting receding red bars, which is an indication of declining bearishness. Usually, this signals that the asset is preparing for a trend reversal that would be confirmed once the red bars turn green, flipping above the neutral line.
Tezos RSI and MACD
Thus if XTZ manages to bounce back, it would be looking at $0.883 as the next target, which also coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Flipping this level into a support floor would also enable the altcoin to climb back up to $1.000, which is a critical psychological level.
XTZ/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Tezos price falls through the support level of $0.711, the altcoin would invalidate the bullish thesis. This would leave XTZ vulnerable to a decline to $0.594, falling to mark a four-year low for the altcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 cryptocurrencies defying negative sentiment after Fed's hawkish pause: UNI, ALGO and Terra LUNA Classic
Crypto prices declined sharply in response to the US Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes but some assets such as Uniswap (UNI), Algorand (ALGO) and Terra Classic (LUNC) shrugged off the broader market sell-off.
The crypto market gives back March rally
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $1,021 trillion, its lowest level since mid-March when cryptocurrencies rallied on concerns about US banks. There is likely to be a reversal now that crypto exchanges have become a target for regulators and the banking system has managed to avoid any new high-profile failures.
XRP price crashes by 8% after the release of Hinman documents
XRP price is currently the focus of the crypto market as the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit took a turn in favor of the altcoin this week. The release of the Hinman documents raised questions against the SEC. The impact of this situation on the token’s price action was expected to be bullish, but fear of uncertainity looming over investors led to a decline instead.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.