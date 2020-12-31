Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ primed to rebound if bulls can defend this crucial support level

- Tezos price is bounded inside an hourly ascending parallel channel.
- Bulls must absolutely defend thecritical support level at $1.97 to avoid a massive dip.
Tezos has been trading above a crucial support level at $1.97 for the past 10 hours and so far bulls have defended it. The digital asset seems poised for a significant rebound unless the bears take over.
Tezos price could jump towards $2.3 in the near future
Tezos has established an hourly ascending parallel channel and has defended the lower trendline support at $1.97 for the past 10 hours. Bulls need to push XTZ above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA which coincide at $2.03.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
A breakout above both moving averages can quickly push Tezos price towards the middle trendline at $2.15 and eventually towards the high of $2.3. An aggressive bullish trader would enter his position now, expecting the rebound.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
However, the trend is in favor of the bears despite the defense of the support level. Tezos price is just above the support at $1.97. A breakdown below this point can drive XTZ down to a low of $1.72, a 13% move that can be calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
