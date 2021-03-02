- Tezos price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, which suggests a 20% upswing.
- A bullish breakout would result in XTZ heading to $4.5 or $4.3.
- However, close below the horizontal support at $3.2 would result in a 20% downswing to $2.57.
Tezos price slid into consolidation after a 44% drop from February 20 to 23. The consolidation pattern seems to have found support at $3.2, where XTZ has bounced off thrice. These swing lows could be considered a triple bottom pattern, suggesting that a reversal could be in play.
Tezos price hints at a bullish breakout
Tezos price witnessed aggressive sellers persisting after the 44% drop. Due to this bearish momentum, each bullish swings were lower than the previous ones, resulting in a series of lower highs. However, each time the sellers pushed XTZ lower, it bounced off the horizontal demand barrier at $3.2. By joining these swing highs and swing lows, a descending triangle forms. This technical formation forecasts a target equal to the distance between the pivot high and flat support measured from the breakout point.
In this case, if Tezos price manages a 4-hour candlestick close above $3.5, then a 20% upswing to $4.51 seems likely.
Adding credence to this bullish thesis is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator’s green histograms that have formed above the zero-line. Additionally, the MACD line or 12 four-hour exponential moving average (EMA) crossed above the signal line or 26 EMA on February 25. This move represents a bullish crossover which is still in effect suggesting a positive outlook.
An alternative scenario that Tezos price could witness is a rejection at the triangle’s hypotenuse resulting in a bounce from the flat support. In this scenario, a four-hour candlestick close above $3.62 will result in a 20% upswing to $4.34.
XTZ/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless, investors should note that a four-hour candlestick close below the horizontal support at $3.2 will invalidate the bullish thesis and result in a 20% downswing to $2.57.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
