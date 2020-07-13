XTZ/USD is trending in an upward channel formation.

Bulls have remained in control on four straight days.

William’s %R has dipped below the overbought zone.

XTZ/USD daily chart

XTZ/USD has gone up from $2.82 to $2.897 as the bulls remained in control for the fourth straight day. The price has been trending in an upward channel formation and had managed to cross the $3-level. However, the bulls have since been on retreat, prompting the William’s %R to dip below the overbought zone. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine straight green sessions.

Support and Resistance

Bulls face resistance at $2.96 and $3,05. On the downside, healthy support lies at $2.77, $2.66 (SMA 50), $2,62 and $2.50 (SMA 20).



