Tezos is one of the better performing cryptocurrencies this month.

The price continues to make higher high and higher low waves.

Tezos Daily Chart

The Tezos price chart could not look more different from the other crypto majors at the moment.

For one, it is in an uptrend. Looking at the price now and there is a clear target of the previous high at 1.8461.

The support levels have been working well as the latest wave low bounced off the 1.6530 previous wave high.

There could be a consolidation now but the key level for the bulls is 1.8401 as it would take out the previous wave high.

Tezos Hourly Chart

The hourly chart has just broken the bull flag higher.

Now we need to see if there is a pattern retest.

1.740 is the level for the shorter term bulls to take out as it will create a new higher high - higher low formation.

1.65 is the new support on the hourly chart to keep an eye on demand if the price gets that low once again.