- Terra price upswing slows down as it approaches the $62.76 to $70.52 supply zone.
- Flipping this hurdle into a foothold will likely trigger a run-up to $87.85.
- A breakdown of the $47.28 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for LUNA.
Terra price has witnessed five consecutive green candlesticks since February 3, signaling a surge in bullish momentum. The February 8 candlestick seems to be breaking the streak, however, hinting at a potential retracement before a new leg-up.
Terra price likely to pull back
Terra price surged 31% between February 3 and February 7, as the crypto markets turned bullish. This uptrend slithered close to the weekly resistance barrier at $62 and a supply zone that stretches from $62.76 to $70.52.
Due to these hurdles, there is a chance that LUNA will retrace to the immediate support level at $52.23 while bulls recuperate. A bounce off this barrier will be the key in triggering a massive run-up that slices through the aforementioned supply zone. Interested individuals can open a long position here.
A daily candlestick close above $70.52 will flip the hurdle into a foothold, paving the way for Terra price to make a run for the 3-day resistance barrier at $74.34, where partial profits can be booked. Clearing this blockade will allow LUNA to retest the $87.85 ceiling, bringing the total run-up to 67%.
LUNA/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Terra price shatters the $52.23 support level, it will indicate an increase in sell-side pressure. A daily candlestick close below $47.28, however, will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In this situation, Terra price could tag the weekly support level at $43.56, where buyers can attempt a comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price rethinks directional bias as it fails to establish a higher high
SafeMoon price has failed to react to the recent bullishness of the market and is stuck in consolidation as a result. The return witnessed by SAFEMOON over the past week is underwhelming when compared to other altcoins.
MATIC price shows signs of optimism but Polygon bulls may struggle at $2.20
MATIC price has recently surged 19% following Sequoia’s $450 million investment round in Polygon. The token has sliced above the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern on February 5, putting a 35% climb on the radar toward $2.20.
Litecoin price can reach $170 if LTC bulls clear this hurdle
Litecoin price has witnessed a massive rally over the past week as the crypto markets flip bullish. This sudden optimism is due to the recent uptick in buying pressure seen among BTC holders. LTC, on the other hand, faces a decisive moment that could help it multiply its recent gains.
AVAX price needs to reset before Avalanche hits $100
AVAX price has taken multiple breathers over the past week, which has resulted in an exponential move. However, the uptrend is at risk of a U-turn as Avalanche faces two hurdles.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.