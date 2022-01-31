Bitcoin is following stocks higher and altcoins follow but the upward movement seems corrective. It could move higher until it gets invalid, however, it seems that the 40k will be hard to break. Luna and Ada look more bullish as their invalidation is at much higher levels, plus, its seems they're on a completely different path, albeit corrective.For more details, and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana (SOL) is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44, almost 35% away.
Bitcoin makes a grand recovery this week, but the overall downtrend will keep investors worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price was just inches away from slipping further away below as investors mulled over several economic, central bank and geopolitical issues. With that, BTC price dipped towards $32,650 and was just inches away from sliding in a perfect fade-in zone.
Binance Coin looks to hold potential for 33% profit but is still stuck in a downtrend
Binance Coin (BNB) lost 33% of its value in the descent from last week's trading. But investors are looking to flip a coin as BNB price action looks set for either a 30% uptick next week or shedding another 20% of its value. entered twice in two weeks at $335.3.
XRP price set to tank 17% next week as Ripple does not respect earlier support
Ripple price is testing investors’ nerves as the price is testing and breaking the monthly S1 for a second week in a row. As long as price action can make a weekly close above, recovery is possible, as a weekly close below would set the scene for a further downfall.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.