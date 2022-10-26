Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave technical analysis trading levels. Price prediction today.
Bitcoin Headline News Glassnode that indicates more than 60% of the BTC in circulation has not moved in a year or more.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Coins will rally in line with the Indices, so look for the turn in the SP500/ Nasdaq etc...
Elliott Wave count: Looking bullish, however viewing the move up as a bear market rally, while the US Dollar moves lower.
Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading at TradingLounge!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Non-FOMO levels to accumulate BTC before $22,000
Bitcoin price has shown considerable bullish momentum over the past 24 to 30 hours, which has resulted in a massive rally for many altcoins. This development is likely to continue after a minor pullback.
Ethereum price rises to $1,500 as CFTC chairman declares BTC and ETH as commodities
For the first time in weeks, the crypto market did well for itself, adding over $40 billion to market capitalization within 24 hours. Many cryptocurrencies joined the rally led by the king coin, Bitcoin, and altcoin king, Ethereum.
MakerDAO approves Coinbase Prime’s proposal of holding $1.6 billion worth of USDC in its custody
Coinbase, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, is partnering up with MakerDAO, one of DeFi’s biggest players.
A break of this level could skyrocket the Tezos price
Tezos price has been down 20% since September. The downtrend has been turbulent, suggesting a bullish recoil effect could occur. A breach above $1.45 could induce a 27% rally.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.