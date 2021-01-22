SushiSwap price takes the lead in the crypto market rebound as SUSHI whales go into buying spree

- Sushi price is up by 27% in the past 24 hours taking the lead despite the recent market sell-off.
- The digital asset aims for another leg up towards $8 as whales continue to accumulate.
Sushi has established a massive uptrend since November 2020 reaching a new all-time high at $7.79 on January 17, 2021, ignoring the first two days of volatile trading. The digital asset had a major 33% pullback but seems to be ready to resume the uptrend.
SushiSwap price on its way to $8 as whales keep accumulating
Despite Sushi price experiencing new all-time highs, whales have continued to accumulate even more coins as they believe the digital asset could rise even higher in the long-term.
SUSHI Holders Distribution chart
Since January 1, 2021, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 SUSHI ($670,000 and $6,700,000) has increased from 18 to 39, a significant spike that indicates there is a lot of buying pressure behind the token.
SUSHI/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, bulls have defended the 26-EMA once again, which has been a robust support level since November 13, 2020. The digital asset faces practically no resistance until $7.79 and aims to hit $8.
SUSHI IOMAP
This bullish perspective is corroborated by the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model which shows only one significant barrier between $6.69 and $6.89. A breakout above this range can easily drive Sushi price towards $8.
However, the model also indicates that support below $6.5 is fairly weak. If bulls cannot push Sushi above the only resistance area seen on the IOMAP, the digital asset could fall towards $6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
