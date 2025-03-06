Sui Foundation announced its latest partnership with Donald Trump-inspired World Liberty Financial.

WLFI plans to integrate Sui assets into its "Macro Strategy" reserve to boost DeFi opportunities.

SUI is up over 10% following the announcement.

The Sui Foundation announced a partnership with Donald Trump-inspired World Liberty Financial on Thursday to explore "product development opportunities," including adding Sui assets to its "Macro Strategy," a strategic reserve for holding tokens of leading crypto projects.

Sui Foundation partners with Trump's DeFi platform

Sui Foundation, the team behind Layer-1 blockchain Sui, unveiled its latest partnership with Trump-inspired World Liberty Financial. According to a blog post on its website, the partnership focuses on exploring product development opportunities by leveraging Sui's technology.

"We are very excited to work with Sui and explore the innovative opportunities this collaboration presents," said Eric Trump, Web3 Ambassador at World Liberty Financial.

WLFI also aims to include Sui assets into its strategic reserve, "Macro Strategy," where it holds leading cryptocurrency tokens.

"We are thrilled the World Liberty Financial team has agreed to explore collaborations with Sui. We believe that the combination of Sui's technology and WLFI's ambitions could help redefine how the world stores and uses assets," said Evan Cheng, Co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs.

While both parties expressed enthusiasm toward the collaboration, they didn't state any specific goals.

Meanwhile, WLFI acquired more than double its previous Ethereum holdings earlier on Thursday ahead of the White House Crypto summit. According to crypto intelligence platform Arkham, WLFI's ETH holdings rose from 2,500 ETH to 7,100 ETH in the past 24 hours.

WLFI has continued to expand its partnerships with other crypto projects, including the Tron Foundation, which became its biggest investor in November 2024. WLFI also partnered with Ondo Finance in February to advance real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

SUI, the native token of the Sui blockchain, witnessed double-digit gains following the announcement of its partnership with WLFI. SUI rallied over 10% to $2.82 at the time of publication, as it looks to recover losses from global trade war tensions that hit the crypto market on Monday.