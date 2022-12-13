Market picture
Bitcoin recouped all its early-day losses in the US session on Monday amid rising stock indices. BTC climbed above the $17,000 level, extending a period of almost no change in price that has become particularly pronounced this month. This is despite rising stock market volatility.
By Tuesday, the cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index remained unchanged at 27 points (fear).
According to CoinShares, crypto investments saw an inflow of $9M after two weeks of outflows. Bitcoin investments increased by $17M, while Ethereum decreased by $2M. Investments in funds that allow shorts on bitcoin fell by $4M. Weekly trading volumes hit a new two-year low of $677. Sentiment towards bitcoin has steadily improved since mid-November, with total inflows of $108M since then, CoinShares noted.
That said, it would be incorrect to say that nothing is happening in cryptocurrencies. There is plenty of negative news.
News background
The Wall Street Journal and Reuters criticised Binance on Monday - a rare synchronisation by the iconic financial media. The exchange had to defend itself and publish evidence that Reuters had misinterpreted its words.
Nevertheless, it is reported that more than $1.4bn has been withdrawn in 24 hours, and as of Tuesday morning, Binance has paused the USDC withdrawal. The reason cited is that New York banks were closed. Traditional banks in such circumstances could not withstand the onslaught of deposits run as they did not have as much liquidity. As it turned out, FTX did not have the liquidity either. Will Binance withstand this test? The severe churn will likely continue for a few days, after which it will be possible to tell whether Binance is as honest and transparent as it claims.
A report by audit firm Mazars on Binance's bitcoin holdings has yet to convince that users' assets on the platform are safe, experts interviewed by The Wall Street Journal said. Nobel laureate Ben Bernanke criticised cryptocurrencies. The Nobel Prize-winning economist is convinced that cryptocurrencies are doomed to fail regardless of whether they are regulated.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC yet to face its toughest hurdle at $19,100
Bitcoin price shows a recent explosive move that has overcome an immediate hurdle. As impressive as this run-up is, BTC needs to tackle another resistance level that will likely provide a major pushback. Bitcoin price rallied roughly 9% over the last 11 days.
FTX creditor Kevin O'Leary blames Binance for former exchange's bankruptcy, urges need for regulation
FTX had previously paid Kevin O'Leary over $15 million to advocate for the now-bankrupt exchange. O'Leary alleged Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, sabotaged FTX with his intention of buying out the latter exchange.
FOMC Recap: Fed hike impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold
In its latest meeting, the US Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate rise of 50 basis points to 4.5%. The central bank renewed its commitment to fight inflation and kept increasing interest rates for the sixth straight meeting, despite a lower-than-expected US CPI earlier on Tuesday.
Ethereum price aims at $1,400 as PayPal joins hands with MetaMask to improve on ETH transfer
Ethereum is one of the most in-demand cryptocurrencies when it comes to crypto payments and purchases, along with Bitcoin and Litecoin. PayPal is making the most of this opportunity.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.