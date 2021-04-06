Storj price aims for new all-time highs as supply on exchanges collapses

- The number of STORJ coins inside exchanges has significantly decreased in the past two weeks.
- The digital asset had a 500% rally recently and continues to gain traction.
- However, in the short term, STORJ is at risk of a potential correction due to overextension.
The STORJ price had a massive 500% rally in March and has been trading sideways for the past week, forming a bull flag on the daily chart. Despite the price spike, the number of STORJ coins inside exchanges has significantly decreased.
STORJ price on verge of massive breakout
The digital asset has established a bull flag on the daily chart, which could be close to a breakout. Using the height of the pole as a reference, we can determine that the next leg up will take STORJ up to $4.8 in the long term. However, before that, bulls will target $3.83 first and then $4.
STORJ/USD daily chart
Bulls have the upper hand because the number of STORJ coins inside exchanges has notably dropped from 20% of the circulating supply on March 23 to only 13% currently. This massive fall indicates that holders are buying and holding and are not interested in selling to take profits.
STORJ Supply on Exchanges
However, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart indicates that STORJ faces strong resistance above $2.85 as many coins were bought beyond that level.
STORJ IOMAP chart
Losing the critical support trend line at $2.7 on the daily chart will invalidate the bull flag and can quickly drive the STORJ price down to $2.43 as this is the next key support level indicated by the IOMAP model.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
