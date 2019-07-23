Wozniak’s startup Efforce will help reduce global carbon emissions by making energy consumption more efficient.

Wozniak believes that blockchain technology can decrease energy consumption without altering energy needs.

The co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, is reportedly planning to launch a new blockchain-based startup in Malta. Efforce, the new project will be focusing on making energy consumption more efficient and clear, which will help in saving money and protect the environment. He's to join Jacopo Visetti, the company's co-founder and project lead.

According to The Malta Independent, a local news outlet, Wozniak spoke about how the blockchain technology can decrease energy consumption without altering energy needs. Wozniak said:

“Efforce is a unique business model and we can have a great impact on the entrepreneurship.”

Wozniak praised Malta for its effort and leadership in accommodating blockchain and crypto entrepreneurs by coming up with a clear and efficient regulatory framework for startup companies. Malta, well known as the 'Blockchain Island' has attracted blockchain industry giants like Binance and OKEx in recent times.

Malta's Junior Minister for 'Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation', Silvio Schembri was spotted alongside Wozniak at the Delta Summit event. He's a key force behind Mata's blockchain strategy.



