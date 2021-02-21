Stellar Price Prediction: XLM/USD awaits a bull pennant confirmation to conquer $1

- XLM/USD spots a potential bull pennant on the daily chart.
- RSI points north while within the bullish region.
- Upside appears more compelling for Stellar Lumens.
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) trades within last week’s range on Sunday, as the bulls await a strong impetus for the next move northwards.
The all-time highs at $0.6123 are back on the buyers’ radars, with the short-term technical setup also backing the case for the additional upside.
XLM/USD attempting another run to record highs and beyond
XLM/USD: Daily chart
XLM/USD is eyeing a daily closing above the falling trendline resistance at $0.5425 in order to validate a bull pennant formation.
Adding credence to the upside bias, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) edges higher above the 50 level.
The bulls will target the $1 psychological level if the record high is taken out.
On the flip side, if the price closes below the rising trendline support at $0.4740 on the daily candlestick, it could lead to the pattern failure, exposing the bullish 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.4384.
Further south the upward-sloping 50-DMA at $0.3452 could likely be the last resort for the XLM bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
