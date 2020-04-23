- Stellar is one of the outperformers on Thursday trading 15.5% higher.
- The price has been halted at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
XLM/USD daily chart
Stellar is trading higher on Thursday by over 15% as the crypto sector gets a decent bounce. Now the price has stopped right at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement zone. This does not mean the bullish run is over as there are many bullish signs including the price holding above the 55 and 200 moving averages.
Looking at some of the other indicators now the relative strength index is now in a very positive place but is oversold which could mean a small retracement could take place. The volume indicator at the bottom shows a small spike as the bullishness kicked in. This could be considered as a confirmation that the move higher was backed by the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
