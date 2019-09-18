Stellar market update: XLM/USD stops within a whisker of $0.07, gains 13% in recent 24 hours

- XLM/USD goes ballistic after a strong breakthrough above $0.06.
- A strong resistance at $0.07 might slow down the bulls.
Stellar is a stellar performer today. The coin has gained over 13% in recent 24 hours and catapulted to 10th position in the global cryptocurrency rating, leaving behind Cardano (ADA) and Huobi Token (HTT). At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0688, off the intraday high reached at $0.0698. Stellar’s growth is of speculative nature as there are no fundamental developments that might have explained the strong move.
Stellar's technical picture
XLM/USD has been growing strongly since the end of Tuesday. Two large green candles after a prolonged period of range-bound trading bode well for Stellar bulls, however, the coin has to settle above $0.07 to confirm its bullish stance. Currently, XLM/USD is hovering around SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $0.0682, which is folloeed by the above-mentioned $0.07. A failure to clear this barrier at first try may result in an extended downside correction with the first strong support created by the middle line of one-day Bollinger Band on approach to $0.0600. A sustainable move below this handle will trigger more sell-off towards the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel at $0.0550.
XLM/USD, one-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sandwiched between massive resistance and support levels
Bitcoin managed to have a bullish day after five straight bearish days. So far today, BTC/USD has gone up from $10,190 to $10,223.45. The hourly chart shows us that BTC/USD went up to $10,253.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bullish frenzy is unstoppable
Litecoin like other major altcoins has been performing relatively well since the beginning of the week. The bullish action continued on Wednesday with Litecoin rising to an intraday high of $76.2644.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD stops within a whisker of $0.07, gains 13% in recent 24 hours
Stellar is a stellar performer today. The coin has gained over 13% in recent 24 hours and catapulted to 10th position in the global cryptocurrency rating, leaving behind Cardano (ADA) and Huobi Token (HTT).
TRON market update: TRX/USD tests DMA50 for the first time since July
TRON (TRX) is one of the best performing coins on Wednesday. TRX/USD has gained over 10% of its value to trade at $0.0178 by press time. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high ($0.0178), the upside momentum is still strong as TRX is moving in sync with the rest of the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.