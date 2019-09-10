- Keybase users to get an equal share of the 2 billion XLM over the next 20 months.
- The airdrop will kick off on October 15, 2019.
- Stellar price is limited under both the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA.
The Stellar Development Foundation according to Keybase’s blog, is giving away 100 million Lumens every month for the next 20 months. This translates to 2 billion Lumens worth roughly $119 million. Stellar is handling the airdrop in partnership with Keybase, a messaging platform like Slack, WhatsApp and Telegram.
The airdrop will kick off on October 15, 2019 and will see all the users receive an equal share of the funds. The users joining Keybase now are eligible to receive the funds for all the 20 months. The requirements for the airdrop is a Keybase account which should be connected to either GitHub or HackerNews
At the time of writing, Stellar is trading at $0.0606 following a minor recovery from $0.0575 (September low). The price is below the simple moving averages in the 4-hour timeframe. The 100 SMA will limit gains at $0.0635 while the 200 SMA at $0.0675. The first support is seen at $0.0600 but the previous low will offer more support.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling with trendline resistance under $0.27
Ripple price action has leaned positively to the upside in the last few days. However, the margin of growth remains limited with the trendline resistance capping movements to the upside.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery gaining traction
Ethereum marvelously defended the short-term support during the day-one of the week’s trading. The buyers managed to push for a correction that has given way to shallow gains in the Asian session on Tuesday.
Former Ripple CTO McCaleb receives 100m XRP to his wallet
Jed McCaleb, the founder and ex-CTO of Ripple, is mass dumping his XRP tokens onto the market from the past two years. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had reported that McCaleb was selling 40,000 XRP each day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.