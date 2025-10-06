TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Stablecoins could see $1 trillion in inflows from emerging markets: Standard Chartered

  • Standard Chartered projects that up to $1 trillion could be transferred from bank deposits in emerging markets into stablecoins by 2028.
  • The firm stated that bank customers may utilize stablecoins as a substitute for US Dollar accounts.
  • Standard Chartered previously predicted that the stablecoin market could hit $2 trillion by 2028.
Stablecoins could see $1 trillion in inflows from emerging markets: Standard Chartered
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Standard Chartered predicts that stablecoin users in emerging markets could shift up to $1 trillion from traditional banks into US Dollar-pegged tokens by 2028.

Standard Chartered says emerging markets could shift $1 trillion from banks into stablecoins

In a report on Monday, Standard Chartered predicted that over $1 trillion could be transferred from emerging market banks to stablecoins by 2028, following an accelerated demand for US dollar–pegged tokens.

The bank stated that adoption in these regions is being driven by a large unbanked population, who are increasingly using stablecoins as substitutes for US Dollar accounts. The report highlights that this trend could be accelerated by the enactment of the US GENIUS Act, which has a zero-yield rule for compliant issuers.

“While the recently passed US GENIUS Act aims to mitigate deposit flight by prohibiting US-compliant stablecoin issuers from paying direct yields, stablecoins are still likely to be adopted even in the absence of yield,” Standard Chartered wrote.

Standard Chartered also forecasts that stablecoin savings in emerging markets could grow from about $173 billion to roughly $1.22 trillion by 2028, implying over $1 trillion in potential deposit outflows from traditional banks. The growth is expected to come from wider retail adoption, shifting stablecoin savings from concentrated large holders to a broader base of smaller accounts.

“At scale, small holdings will be significant; this growth is likely to occur mostly in EM [Emerging Markets], where demand for a liquid, 24/7, trustworthy alternative to local banks is greater,” the report added.

The report highlights Egypt, Pakistan, Colombia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka among the countries most vulnerable to potential bank deposit outflows. It also points to India, China, Brazil and South Africa as markets where rising demand for stablecoins could accelerate a shift from traditional banking systems to digital assets.

Standard Chartered previously forecasted the stablecoin market to reach $2 trillion by 2028, as crypto adoption rises globally. 

Meanwhile, nine European banks, including ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank and Danske Bank, are planning to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin aimed at providing a European alternative to US dollar-backed tokens.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

IBIT Bitcoin ETF becomes BlackRock's most profitable product with nearly $245 million in revenue

IBIT Bitcoin ETF becomes BlackRock's most profitable product with nearly $245 million in revenue

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as the asset manager's most profitable product over the past year, generating an estimated annual revenue of $245 million.

Stablecoins could see $1 trillion in inflows from emerging markets: Standard Chartered

Stablecoins could see $1 trillion in inflows from emerging markets: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered predicts that stablecoin users in emerging markets could shift up to $1 trillion from traditional banks into US Dollar-pegged tokens by 2028.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH climbs above $4,700 as BitMine's stash surpasses 2.83 million ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH climbs above $4,700 as BitMine's stash surpasses 2.83 million ETH

Ethereum (ETH) rises above $4,700 on Monday, up 4.5% over the past 24 hours, following BitMine's latest update that it bought 179,251 ETH last week.

Bitcoin hits new all-time high following largest ETF inflow in 2025 and strong open interest growth

Bitcoin hits new all-time high following largest ETF inflow in 2025 and strong open interest growth

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a record high above $126,100 on Monday, smashing its previous record of $125,708 in less than 24 hours, according to Binance data. The top crypto is up about 2.5% over the past 24 hours, stretching its weekly gains above 10%.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 