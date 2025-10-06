TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

IBIT Bitcoin ETF becomes BlackRock's most profitable product with nearly $245 million in revenue

  • BlackRock's IBIT ETF has become the company's most profitable product, pulling in $245 million in annual revenue.
  • The company's Bitcoin ETF now holds nearly $100 billion in assets under management.
  • BlackRock was among the first issuers of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024.
IBIT Bitcoin ETF becomes BlackRock's most profitable product with nearly $245 million in revenue
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as the asset manager's most profitable product over the past year, generating an estimated annual revenue of $245 million.

BlackRock sees $245 million in annual revenue from IBIT

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as BlackRock's most profitable fund, generating $245 million in annual revenue, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated in an X post on Monday. The product climbed above BlackRock's iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) and its iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) to reach the top of the ladder.

https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1975237426936520717

IBIT is also close to hitting $100 billion in assets under management (AUM) in just over 435 days, currently holding approximately $97.8 billion in assets. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is the fastest fund to hit the $100 billion record in 2,011 days.

IBIT is one of eleven spot products that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved in January 2024. The fund is currently the largest US Bitcoin ETF, with cumulative inflows of $62.6 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Notably, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $3.5 billion last week, marking the largest weekly inflow on record, according to CoinShares. The move was part of a broader $5.95 billion inflow into global digital asset products last week, also the largest on record.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a major price driver, with the top crypto gaining about 400% since asset managers filed for the product.

"Bitcoin [is] now up nearly 400% since ETFs were filed. Whining about, or underestimating, ETFs never ages well," wrote Balchunas in a Sunday X post.

BTC is up 2% over the past 24 hours, trading around $125,025 after hitting an all-time high of $126,199 on Monday.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network Price Forecast: Consolidation persists as DeFi launch fails to spark investor interest

Pi Network Price Forecast: Consolidation persists as DeFi launch fails to spark investor interest

Pi Network consolidates above the $0.2565 support level for the eleventh consecutive day.  Centralized Exchanges record outflows of nearly 13 million PI in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin reaches highest weekly close, hitting a new all-time high of $125,708

Bitcoin reaches highest weekly close, hitting a new all-time high of $125,708

Bitcoin price hovers near $124,000 on Monday, having gained over 10% last week. Market capitalization surpasses $2.47 trillion, overtaking tech giants such as Amazon and Meta Platforms.

BNB Price Forecast: Bulls are setting new record highs, no signs of slowdown 

BNB Price Forecast: Bulls are setting new record highs, no signs of slowdown 

BNB price reaches a new all-time high above $1,200 on Monday after rallying more than 17% last week. Monthly active addresses reach a record high of 60 million, representing a 100% year-to-date increase.

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos holds steady after a 5% jump from the 200-day EMA on Sunday, extending the triangle breakout rally. The stablecoin supply on the Aptos network has increased by 500% over the last year. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 