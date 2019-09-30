- Bithumb operator BTC Korea Holdings could be headed for a legal tussle if the deal fails to sail through.
- Bithumb official maintains the exchange’s stability will not be affected if the deal flops.
The operator of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange BTC Korea Holdings is yet to complete the sale of Bithumb almost a year after putting up for sale. BTC Korea Holdings has a 76% stake in the exchange.
As agreed upon in a deal involving Singapore-based BK Global Consortium, BTC Korea Holdings was to sell 50% stake plus one share at $330 million. The deal which was to reach completion by February 2019 has been postponed twice. Moreover, the deadline put in place to ensure the balance of the acquisition amount has also been pushed forward twice.
According to a source familiar with the matter, BK Global Consortium is yet to pay the full amount to complete the deal. Back in April the reason of extension was so that the Consortium could increase its stake to 70%. Initially BK Consortium made a down payment worth $100 million. The down payment could set the ground for a legal case.
In the event the deal fails go through, Bithumb will remain stable under its current management according to an official from the exchange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is worth less than a baseball card: Reckons billionaire Mark Cuban
The Bitcoin and cryptocurrency community doesn’t blink anymore when thy here comments from the non-believers of Bitcoin and digital assets. In a video for Wires, Billionaire Mark Cuban becomes the latest person to slam Bitcoin saying that Bitcoin lack intrinsic value.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD clinches to $7.00 as bears try to regain control
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $498 million, has lost 3.5% in recent 24 hours and about 2% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has retreated from the recent low of $6.71 (September 26) and recovered above $7.00; however the coin is still vulnerable to further losses.
Litecoin hovers above $53.00 amid growing bearish pressure
Litecoin has been range-bound with bearish bias after a strong sell-off on September 24. The sixth-largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.3 billion is changing hands at $53.13, down 2.5% in recent 24 hours.
Ethereum market update: The future looks bleak as ETH/USD slides under $170
The plunge on Tuesday, September 24 is still impacting negatively on the performance of cryptocurrencies across the board. Ethereum just like Bitcoin is not doing well and is down 0.79% on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.