South Korean research team to use IOTA to streamline healthcare supply chain, IOT/USD falls for three straight days

A research team from Kyung Hee University in South Korea is developing an IOTA-based system to improve the supply chain of medical equipment. The research is supported by the Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP) grant, which is funded by the government.

The team outlined two main issues related to supply chain tracking and monitoring. First, how to store, manage and decentralize the data to let stakeholders access it. Second, how to trace each phase of the supply chain to its origin.

In the research paper, the team explained a system that uses sensors to continuously track and monitor sensitive healthcare equipment in a way that data is available to all parties in real-time. To solve the problems mentioned above, the research team will leverage the IOTA's decentralization to build a provenance-based solution. This solution will efficiently and continuously manage the generated sensor data.

The team further plans to use IOTA’s Tangle to fight problems associated with traditional supply chain networks. These problems include inefficiency, opaqueness and security lapses. The researchers are also merging Tangle’s capabilities with Masked Authentication Messaging (MAM) protocol for data reliability.

