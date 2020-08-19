South Korean research team to use IOTA to streamline healthcare supply chain, IOT/USD falls for three straight days

- A South Korean research team is using IOTA to improve the supply chain of medical equipment.
- The team plans to use IOTA’s Tangle to build a provenance-based solution.
- IOTA Tangle’s capabilities will merge with Masked Authentication Messaging protocol for data reliability.
- IOT/USD drops for three straight days.
A research team from Kyung Hee University in South Korea is developing an IOTA-based system to improve the supply chain of medical equipment. The research is supported by the Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP) grant, which is funded by the government.
Interesting work on how to improve the #healthcare supply chain using #IOTA. A work by an academic team from @kh_univ, supported by the Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP) grant funded by the #Korea government. https://t.co/5gUft0dHlV— IOTA (@iotatoken) August 17, 2020
The team outlined two main issues related to supply chain tracking and monitoring. First, how to store, manage and decentralize the data to let stakeholders access it. Second, how to trace each phase of the supply chain to its origin.
In the research paper, the team explained a system that uses sensors to continuously track and monitor sensitive healthcare equipment in a way that data is available to all parties in real-time. To solve the problems mentioned above, the research team will leverage the IOTA's decentralization to build a provenance-based solution. This solution will efficiently and continuously manage the generated sensor data.
The team further plans to use IOTA’s Tangle to fight problems associated with traditional supply chain networks. These problems include inefficiency, opaqueness and security lapses. The researchers are also merging Tangle’s capabilities with Masked Authentication Messaging (MAM) protocol for data reliability.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD has dropped from $0.394 to $0.389 as the bears stayed in control for the third straight day. The MACD shows that the market momentum is on the verge of reversing from bullish to bearish. The RSI is creeping along at the edge of the overbought zone. There is strong resistance at $0.425. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $0.3774, $0.3645 and $0.3531 (SMA 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin drops below $12,000
BTC/USD plummeted as the price fell from $12,323 to $11,955.90 this Tuesday. In the process, BTC/USD has dropped below the $12,000 price level. As per the daily chart, we have one strong resistance level at $12,323. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $11,799 ...
XRP/USD double-top pattern spotted as Ripple plummets under $0.30
Ripple had reclaimed the ground above $0.30 on Monday this week. The impressive price action even tested the resistance XRP had hit in the first week of August at $0.3250. Moreover, the move renewed ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD levels to watch, following rejection at $450
Ethereum price remarkably rose to new yearly highs on Monday as it closed in on the critical level at $450. A two year high was traded at $447 before a reversal came into the picture. Meanwhile, ETH/USD is trading at ...
TRX/USD summersaults from $0.03, downside eyes $0.025
Tron is in the middle of a dire retreat following massive gains that explored levels above $0.30. A monthly high was traded at $0.0325 before the bears pushed bulls out of the cockpit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.