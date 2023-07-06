Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants

- Solana price is recovering from the SEC clampdown on cryptocurrencies.
- SOL price is $20.17, unlike the $250 level seen with similar development activity in 2021.
- The Ethereum-alternative token SOL has low development activity and social dominance, despite its price rally.
Solana price recovered from the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on crypto. SOL price is in an upward trend, yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past three weeks.
Moreover, Solana’s price recovery is not dependent on on-chain metrics like development activity and social dominance. The asset price has consistently moved higher despite the SEC’s label of “security."
Also read: Shiba Inu price recovery is likely, on-chain metrics suggest
Solana price recovers from SEC crackdown
Solana, popular as the Ethereum-killer among crypto market participants, observed a rally in its price over the past three weeks. SOL price climbed from $14.84 to $20.23 in this timeframe, over 35% gains for holders.
SOL/USDT one-day price chart Binance
Interestingly, analysts at Santiment noted that on-chain metrics like social dominance and development activity did not negatively impact SOL price. The development activity in SOL network is similar to 2021, where the asset rallied to the $250 level, as seen in the chart below.
However, price is yet to catch up with development activity.
Solana development activity, social dominance vs price
Similarly, social dominance is below the levels seen in March and June. This implies SOL has failed to garner relevance among market participants. The SEC’s crackdown on crypto and the regulator’s labeling of SOL as a “security” are the leading causes of the same.
Analysts at Santiment published a report on Solana, suggesting that SOL holders watch out for a rally in the altcoin in the short term as on-chain indicators slowly flip bullish and trends repeat themselves.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Ethereum whales are on a selling spree
Ethereum price continues to hover below the $2,000 psychological level with no directional bias in sight. As Bitcoin price continues to move sideways, the threat of a further collapse intensifies, especially if the big crypto gives away the $30,000 support floor.
XRP price likely to rally to new all-time high of $9 says analyst
XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.
Shiba Inu price recovery is likely, on-chain metrics suggest
Shiba Inu has observed a surge in on-chain activity since the end of June, with a rise in demand for the meme coin among market participants. The token’s supply on exchanges has also declined considerably.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.