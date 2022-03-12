Solana price gets capped as downward pressure mounts to a new monthly  low

- Solana price action sees price getting squeezed further to the downside as tops lower.
- SOL price set to slip further, making new lows for the month, as upside sees firm rejection at a pivotal level.
- With the situation in Ukraine remaining unresolved, another refugee crisis is being formed together with global economic deterioration as sanctions are weighing on global markets.
Solana (SOL) price action remains on the back foot as investors are struggling to see the upside potential with currently markets on edge of Ukraine and the additional inflation shock that is set to come from the imposed sanctions against Russia. Several red alerts are flashing in global markets, pointing to stagflation, which is the worst environment for cryptocurrencies to be in. Expect to see Solana price action remain under pressure with limited upside potential and broader downside movements towards $61.44.
SOL downtrend still dictating price action
Solana price action saw a firm rejection to the upside at $90.23, a historic pivotal level going back to August last year. With the rejection, SOL price action printed new lows for the week and is set to dip below the low level of February at $75.34. Coinciding with the monthly S1, that level should be able for bulls to make a fist, but as the downtrend is that massive, expect to see a break and continuation of price deteriorating towards $61.44, printing a new medium-term low.
SOL price action will by then see the Relative Strength Index (RSI) probably hitting the oversold barrier and should typically rebound a bit. But that argument can be canceled by overweighting the power of the 55-day SMA still in a death cross with the 200-day SMA and the short squeeze that is still reflected by the low highs and lower lows. Expect possibly to even see SOL RSI trade a fair bit in the oversold territory before finally seeing some depressurizing with price action have some leeway to move back to $90 levels again.
SOL/USD weekly chart
Over the weekend, cryptocurrencies are the only assets that are still tradable. Expect massive price jumps if further developments would or could point to a breakthrough in talks and projecting a peaceful solution in the near term. SOL price action would jump above $90.23 and target even $100.00 in the process with the monthly pivot and the 55-day SMA nearby as a double cap, testing the strength of the rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price sits on thin ice as bears target $0.75
Cardano price continues to trend lower as bears appear to have gained complete control. The technicals suggest that the correction is not over, and ADA could head further south.
Shiba Inu price has investors sidelined in the wake of a catalyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has not been in a sweet spot for investors this week. With whipsawing price action and bears still sitting on lucrative gains, investors got burned several times on false breakouts and mixed signals coming from both the markets and price action in SHIB.
SafeMoon price continues its bullish journey to $0.00164
SafeMoon price has lagged in its recovery, and lately, the uptrend seems to be going slowly. A continuation of this bounce seems plausible considering the consolidative nature of the big crypto.
Dogecoin price to provide another 20% in profits
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.