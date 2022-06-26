- Solana price has rallied and recovered 60% of losses since the June 14 sell-off.
- SOL price Relative Stregnth Index reconquers bullish support levels.
- Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below the swing low at $25.86.
Solana price points to a countertrend rally underway. The invalidaiton point is vital for the bullish thesis.
Solana price could get Volatile
Solana price could take sleeping bulls by surprise as the first signs of retaliation might turn into an all-out bullish frenzy if the bears do not act soon. Solana's price has been increasing since the unexpected June sell-off attributed to liquidity pool losses and network issues. Since the plummet, the bulls have been casually trotting higher until this weekend when the bulls printed a bullish engulfing candle into a high at $42.92 on the 2-day chart.
Solana price currently trades at $40.60 as profit-taking has started to occur. The Relative Strength Index shows subtle bullish divergence and has pierced the buyers' support level at 40. This critical evidence may throw the bears off their high horse, as attempting to short the newly breached resistant zone is professionally unwise. Targets for a $10 Solana price anticipated from long-term forecasts may have to wait as the bulls could continue rallying higher towards $50 and $55 if market conditions persist.
SOL/USDT 2-Day Chart
Invalidation for traders looking to join the uptrend should be a breach of the $25.86 low established on June 14, 2022. If the bears can reach his level, they may be able to reconquer the trend, pushing the Solana price towards $18, resulting in a 55% decrease from the current Solana price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why LUNA traders do not have to be in the market all the time
Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going.
SEC vs. Ripple case, two key decisions awaited by XRP holders
XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.
MATIC price explodes as Polygon achieves Carbon neutrality
MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders and
Things have suddenly changed for the Shiba Inu price, is the bottom in?
Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.