- Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium stated that owner authority was overtaken by the attacker while executing the exploit.
- The attacker is suspected of having transferred over $2.2 million in ETH and SOL.
- Solana price noted an 8.5% decline in the last 24 hours, and a further decline could initiate a 20% crash for the asset.
Solana emerged as a rising blockchain amassing over 91 decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols which are currently valued at $265 million cumulatively. One such decentralized application (Dapp) lost about 30% of the total value locked on it following an exploit which, by the looks of it, impacted the DEX significantly.
Solana Dapp exploited
Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Raydium fell victim to an exploit that reportedly resulted in a loss of $2 million. Although Raydium did not confirm what amount worth of assets were stolen by the attacker, it did verify that the exploit took place.
As per the DEX, the exploit mostly affected the liquidity pools on the platform and is currently being investigated. Raydium further stated,
"Initial understanding is owner authority was overtaken by attacker, but authority has been halted on AMM & farm programs for now."
Apparently, the attacker's account noted transactions wherein $2 million was transferred to Ethereum by the exploiter. This was further backed by crypto on-chain portfolio tracker Nansen which stated that the attacker's wallet had received over $2.2 million. This also included over $1.6 million worth of SOL.
While more details are awaited on the attack, the impact is already visible on Solana price, which dipped by more than 8% in the last 24 hours.
Solana price bows to a three-week low
Solana price, trading at $12.84 at the time of writing, failed to breach its immediate resistance level at $14.31. The 8.55% crash brought the altcoin close to its immediate support level at $12.80, which by the looks of it, the coin was close to falling through.
Had Solana price slid below this level, the bearish outlook for the altcoin would have become highly likely. SOL would have declined further toward its critical support at $11.70, which was last tested by Solana a month ago, registering the lowest price in 21 months.
Another daily candlestick close below this would have set the altcoin on the path to tag the lows of $10.22.
SOL/USD 1-day chart
But not all hope is lost, as the bulls could pull the altcoin up from declining further by generating some buying pressure. In such a case, Solana price would be looking to breach the resistances at $14.31 and $14.80.
The cryptocurrency's next target would then be $16.12, and flipping this into a support floor is critical. A rise above this level would invalidate the bearish thesis, triggering a recovery toward $18.96.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
