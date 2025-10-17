SOL, UNI slide despite Solana integration on Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) has announced the integration of Solana (SOL) on its web app, enabling users to link their wallets and trade Solana-based tokens.

Solana goes live on Uniswap web app

Decentralized exchange Uniswap has integrated Solana into its web application, allowing users to connect their wallets and swap Solana-based tokens.

The integration allows users to access tokens across Ethereum (ETH), Solana, Unichain, Base and several other networks directly from the Uniswap web app. Uniswap said that the move has been highly anticipated by its community, marking a key step toward broader multi-chain accessibility.

"With Solana live, users will be able to access more liquidity and more tokens, right from the Uniswap Web App," the exchange wrote in a Thursday statement .

Uniswap stated that its inclusion of Solana aims to solve decentralized finance (DeFi) fragmentation, which has long forced users to juggle multiple wallets, navigate different interfaces and switch between apps to access various tokens.

"We have a frontend product with users that want access to Solana tokens. Ignoring them loses us users, to absolutely no ones benefit," said Uniswap founder Hayden Adams in a Friday X post .

The integration, according to the exchange, reduces friction for seasoned traders and lowers entry barriers for newcomers.

This represents the first phase of Uniswap's support for Solana within its applications. The exchange stated that upcoming updates will introduce bridging, cross-chain swaps and full integration with the Uniswap Wallet.

Solana token swaps will be powered by the Jupiter API, making more than one million Solana-based tokens accessible directly through the Uniswap web app.

Uniswap remains Ethereum's largest decentralized exchange with a trading volume of $149.5 billion in the past month, according to DeFiLlama data.

UNI and SOL declined 4% and 3%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, joining the broader crypto market in its downturn.