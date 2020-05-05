- SOCIETY2 has recently announced an IOTA-powered social media network, where users can control their privacy and data.
- Users can “explicitly, transparently, and easily” choose their level of privacy, according to sources close to the matter.
- Data shared on the platform will be stored on IOTA’s cutting-edge Tangle network.
SOCIETY2 recently announced an IOTA-powered social network, where users can control their privacy and content ownership. In the last couple of decades, the rise of social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram and WeChat have compromised data security to a large extent. By leveraging the decentralized-nature of DLT, SOCIETY2 seeks to hand over the control of personal data, social media content and communication back to users.
SOCIETY2 users can “explicitly, transparently, and easily” choose their level of privacy, according to sources close to the matter. Data shared on the platform will be stored on IOTA’s cutting-edge Tangle network.
Ben Royce at SOCIETY2 (@accretionist) tweeted:
8/12#DeSM Decentralized social media: Real privacy, own and control your data #OwnYourOwnData , freedom.
Data is stored on the distributed ledger #DLT: #IOTA ’s Tangle. Everything is portable. You only manage one global identity (Self Sovereign Identity aka Decentralized ID). [email protected]
On SOCIETY2, users can choose the ads they want to watch and get paid for it. A micropayments-based payment system such as this will enable profit sharing and fair revenue division between content creators and users. The data shared on SOCIETY2 is portable, meaning that if one isn’t happy with the social media platform, they can migrate to another one. This will be enabled with the help of Decentralized Identity (DID) built on top of IOTA.
